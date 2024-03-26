52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Italian Discount Chain Eurospin Makes Maltese Debut

By Branislav Pekic
Italian discount supermarket chain Eurospin has opened its first store in Malta, located in the city of Mosta, about 17 kilometres from the capital, Valletta.

The 1,400 square metre store, which is located beside an outlet from one of its direct competitors, Lidl, will serve a population of 19,000.

Eurospin is initially planning at least five stores in Malta, including another outlet in Marsa, with a view to potentially operating 12 stores across the island.

European Network

This latest expansion adds Malta to Eurospin's existing presence outside of its native Italy, which includes Slovenia (where it has been present since 2004, and operates around 60 stores) and Croatia (where it has 20 stores, and has been operating since 2020).

To manage its Maltese operations, Eurospin has established two local companies through its Croatian branch – Eurospin Malta Real Estate and Eurospin Malta.

'Quick and Easy Shopping'

As with its Italian stores, Eurospin aims to provide a quick and easy shopping experience in Malta. All stores are designed for efficiency, with the latest generation outlets averaging around 2,000 square metres in size.

The layout of the Maltese discount stores mirror that of the retailer's successful Italian format: including a fresh produce section at the entrance, both assisted and self-service counters along the sides, groceries occupying the central aisles, and non-food items showcased at the checkout end.

With the addition of the Mosta store, Eurospin now boasts over 1,200 stores across all of its markets. In 2022, the company achieved a revenue of €9.3 billion.

Read More: Eurospin The Cheapest Food Retailer In Slovenia, Study Finds

