52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Italian Government To Meet Supermarkets, Small Retailers To Address High Prices

By Reuters
Share this article

Italy's government will meet with supermarkets and small retailers' associations on Wednesday (6 September) to address stubborn inflation in the prices of consumer staples, people close to the matter said.

Persistently high inflation is a headache for Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, at a time when companies are often blamed for increasing prices beyond their production costs.

Meloni is also facing mounting discontent over cuts her government imposed to a poverty relief scheme affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

Price Capping

The government has been trying for weeks to negotiate an agreement between producers and retailers to cap prices of food and other essentials from October to December. But sources close to the plans said on 3 August that Rome had not managed to get support from industry associations.

While supermarkets and shopkeepers are expected to endorse the plan in the next few days, the industry ministry is still trying to persuade producers to submit to a similar deal to give the initiative more muscle, the people said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Researchers from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wrote in June that rising corporate profits accounted for almost half the increase in Europe's inflation over the past two years.

Rome is not alone in its concerns, as France announced a similar agreement last month to curb inflation.

Essential Products

Under the government-backed scheme, supermarket chains and small retailers should define a basket of food and non-food essential staples to which lowered prices apply, a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) seen by Reuters showed.

Retail stores taking part in the campaign would be marked with government window stickers in the green, white and red of the Italian flag with 'anti-inflation quarter' written on it, a reference to the last three months of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basic necessities include childcare and personal care products, the document said.

The MoU also envisages that distributors' associations will inform the government by Sept. 20 about the intention of their firms to join the initiative.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Asda Rolls Out Vertically Grown Bagged Salad SKUs
2
Retail

Discount Retailer Pepco To Enter Bosnia and Herzegovina
3
Retail

Retailer WH Smith's Annual Revenue Jumps 28% On Summer Travel Demand
4
Retail

Norgesgruppen Sees Profit Down Marginally In First Half
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com