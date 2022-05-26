Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Italy Business, Consumer Morale Rises In May: ISTAT

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Morale amongst Italian businesses and consumers rose in May, new ISTAT data has shown, with service industries regaining confidence despite the ongoing war in Ukraine while manufacturers remained downbeat.

National statistics institute ISTAT's manufacturing confidence index fell to 109.3 in May from 109.9 in April, but still came in slightly above a median forecast of 109.0 in a Reuters survey of 10 analysts.

ISTAT's composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, rose to 110.9, compared with April's reading of 108.4.

More positive sentiment in the services and retail sectors outweighed a decline in manufacturing and construction.

Overall Business Sentiment

ISTAT said it had revised its methodology for calculating overall business sentiment, leading to a marked revision of its previous readings for April and preceding months.

Consumer confidence rose in May to 102.7 from 100.0 in April, the first increase after four consecutive declines. The reading comfortably beat a median forecast of 100.5 in Reuters' poll.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government last month revised down its 2022 economic growth forecast to 3.1% from a 4.7% projection made last September.

The current forecast is still considered optimistic by most independent bodies.

Italian gross domestic product contracted by 0.2% in the first quarter from the previous three months. That made Italy a negative outlier in the euro zone, where most countries posted modest or firm GDP growth.

Earlier this week, Italy and Hungary urged the EU to call explicitly for a ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks with Russia, putting themselves at odds with other member states determined to take a hard line with Moscow ahead of a summit next week.

Read More: Private-Label Sales See Marginal Decline In Italy

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Auchan Retail Portugal Invests €40m To Upgrade Cascais Hypermarket
2
Retail

Nova Coop Achieves Net Profit Of €16.3m In 2022
3
Retail

Britain's Cost Of Living Crisis Will Worsen In Autumn, Says M&S Boss
4
Retail

World Bank's Malpass Says War In Ukraine May Trigger Global Recession
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com