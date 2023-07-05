Italy’s Gruppo Selex Sees 8% Turnover Growth In FY 2022

Italian supermarket group Gruppo Selex closed its 2022 financial year with all key indicators showing growth, the retailer has said.

Total consumer turnover increased 7.7% on an annual basis, to €18.2 million, while its market share stood at 14.8%, confirming its position as the second largest player in the modern distribution segment.

The positive trend continued in the first five months of 2023, with turnover growth of 13.7%. The total turnover for 2023 is projected to come in at €19.3 billion.

In 2022, Selex's private-label brands recorded double-digit growth (+18.5%), with peaks in the specialist and First Price lines. The group's range of branded products now consists of more than 7,500 SKUs.

Strategic Alliances

Gruppo Selex said that it will focus on strengthening its partnerships with the ESD Italia and the EMD purchasing alliances during the current year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the cash-and-carry channel, the group continued to benefit from the increase in away-from-home consumption (+22.1%) and the e-commerce segment (+17.9%).

As of 31 May 2023, Gruppo Selex, which consists of 18 associated companies, had 3,266 outlets of different formats in all regions of Italy.

The group's best-known brands are Famila, A&O and C+C, which are flanked by regional brands that are often leaders in the area.

In December of last year, Gruppo Selex announced an investment plan of €340 million for 2023, which will be invested in the opening of 63 supermarkets and renovating 73 stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customer Satisfaction

According to a recent study by Bain & Company, just under two fifths (39%) of Italian consumers are satisfied with their supermarket shopping experience.

The study highlighted that there are five key decision making points that have the greatest impact on the customer experience, both positive and negative.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.