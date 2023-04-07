Fewer Than Two-Fifths Of Italians Satisfied With Grocery Shopping Experience

Just under two fifths (39%) of Italian consumers are satisfied with their supermarket shopping experience, according to a study by Bain & Company.

The study highlights that there are five crucial moments that have the greatest impact on the customer experience, both positive and negative, leading them to repurchase from the same shop.

The choice of fresh products, such as fruit and vegetables, butchery, fish, delicatessen, and dairy products, is of decisive importance, it found.

A satisfied customer spends more and visits a particular store more frequently, resulting in an increase in sales of up to 45% compared to those who are disappointed by the experience.

North And South

Customers in North Italy value the experience in the fish department and the fruit and vegetable offering more highly, while in the South, they give the highest priority to the butcher's section and the checkout experience.

Elsewhere, fruit and vegetables are another significant factor, according to Bain & Company's study. Customers from the Lazio, Marche, and Tuscany regions show the highest satisfaction with fruit and vegetable departments, while customers from Sicily and Sardinia report the worst shopping experiences.

According to the statistics institute ISTAT, Italy's retail sales decreased in both value and volume in February compared to the previous month due to a reduction in food purchases by families. The data indicates that the value of sales decreased by 0.1% in February following a 1.7% monthly increase in January. Furthermore, the volume of sales dropped by 0.9%.

