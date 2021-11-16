Subscribe Login
Retail

Italy’s Maiora Teams Up With Glovo For Rapid Delivery

SPAR Italy regional operator, Maiora, has launched a quick commerce (Q-commerce) service in partnership with home delivery platform Glovo.

The service will see the retailer offer 35-minute home delivery of grocery orders placed on DESPAR a Casa, Maiora’s e-commerce platform.

During the pandemic, Maiora saw a huge surge in orders on its DESPAR a Casa platform, with the volume of purchases on the website and app increasing by 50% between January and August 2020.

'An Array Of Valuable Services'

Alessandro Pugliese, CRM and E-commerce manager of Maiora DESPAR Centro Sud, stated, “Our agreement with Glovo will allow Maiora to expand its digital touchpoints and enhance daily shopping experiences for current and prospective customers.

“This partnership fits perfectly within our company’s customer-centric strategy. We want to provide a shopping experience that can meet every expectation, by offering quality products, through an array of valuable services.”

Partnership With Glovo

The partnership includes 16 DESPAR, EUROSPAR, and INTERSPAR stores in 12 cities, and SPAR Italy plans to extend it to 21 stores in 14 cities by the end of the year.

Currently, the service is available to SPAR customers in Apulia, Abruzzo, and Calabria – three regions that are Maiora’s stronghold with a longstanding SPAR retail footprint.

The service can be availed seven days a week, during store opening hours, the retailer added.

Agustina Clair, head of Q-Commerce at Glovo Italia, said, “Glovo is a multi-category delivery platform, allowing consumers to receive any product at home.

“We are a major player in meal deliveries and grocery shopping, which has recorded a real boom, + 400% in 2020 and + 200% in the first six months of 2021. This is a trend that will continue strongly even post-pandemic, as it responds to current consumer habits.”

