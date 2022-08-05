Subscribe Login
Retail

Italy’s Multicedi To Open 60 New Stores, Expand To New Regions

Italian regional grocery retailer Multicedi is planning to invest €100 million over the next three years with the goal of expanding to central and southern Italy.

By the end of 2022, some 60 new openings are planned (30 in the Campania region and 30 between Puglia and Lazio) with another 41 to follow in 2023 (10 in Campania, 15 in Puglia, 10 in Lazio, three in Basilicata, two in Abruzzo, and one in Molise).

In 2024, some 33 openings are planned in Campania and 15 in Lazio, according to daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

Among the most important projects is also the modernisation and automation of Pastorano Cedi, where the company headquarters and logistics platform are located.

New Store Openings

The Campania-based group recently opened three new Decò-branded outlets: a Maxistore in Potenza (the first in the city) and two Superstores, in Benevento and in Caianello.

The three stores have between 1,000 and 1,600 square metres of retail area and offer consumers 10,000 to 15,000 product references.

All three stores are equipped with Coripet eco-compactors, providing discounts to customers who deliver PET bottles and bottles for recycling.

Rome Agreement

In June, Multicedi announced a partnership with Gruppo Luciani to expand the rollout of Decò stores to the heart of Rome.

The shared roadmap anticipates the opening of seven stores by June of next year, of which the first should be operational by September 2022.

Multicedi is part of the Gruppo VéGé purchasing central and operates under the Decò, Adhoc Cash&Carry, Ayoka, Dodecà, SuperRisparmioso, and Sebòn brands.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

