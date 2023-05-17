52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Italy’s Pac 2000A Secures €20m From BNP Paribas For Energy Efficiency

By Branislav Pekic
Italian cooperative and supermarket chain Pac 2000A has secured a €20 million in financing to fund sustainability projects across its operations.

The financing, which was undertaken with BNL BNP Paribas, through BNL Leasing, will enable the company to carry out efficiency measures aimed at reducing energy consumption, operating costs and emissions.

Through the funding, the retailer’s store network in five Italian regions, as well as associated companies will be able to have easier access to credit to carry out interventions such as, for example, installing photovoltaic systems, as well as replacing outdated refrigerated counters, lighting fixtures or air conditioning systems.

Environmental Impact

The initiative is part of Pac 2000A’s commitment to limit the environmental impact of activities in all areas, including logistics, packaging, energy consumption and waste production.

This is being done sustainably through a set of actions embodied in its ‘Sustain the Future’ program.

For its part, BNL BNP Paribas has made available a broad range of financial packages to the food, beverage and retail industry, which has so far seen strong interest by retailers.

In line with the Sustainable Development Goals set out in the UN 2030 agenda, the funding packages form part of BNL BNP Paribas' Made in Italy Excellence Development Program, which aims to support Italian SMEs.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Italy

Cooperative Group

Pac 2000A is Conad Group's largest cooperative in terms of size and turnover, with a network of stores in the regions of Umbria, Lazio, Campania, Calabria and Sicily.

The company has a turnover of over €4.45 billion and a market share of 20.58% in the five regions in which it operates, confirming its leadership in the large-scale retail sector in Central and Southern Italy.

Read More: Italian Large-Scale Retail Sector Sees Sales Up, Margins Decline In 2022

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic.

