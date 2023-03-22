52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Italian Large-Scale Retail Sector Sees Sales Up, Margins Decline In 2022

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

The large-scale food retail sector reported 6.7% sales growth in Italy in 2022, albeit with EBIT margin declining to 1.4% from 2.4% in the previous year, new data has shown.

The figures come from the annual Observatory on the Italian retail sector conducted by Mediobanca, which compiled data from 130 companies, accounting for 97.6% of the market.

According to Mediobanca's study, high inflation threatens consumer demand, 'eroding consumers' purchasing power', despite the increase in sales last year.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Italy

Private Label And Discounters

Private label sales grew by 9.4% in 2022, the study found, while the discount channel saw 11.1% annual growth and now accounts for over 22% of the market (compared to 17.4% in 2017). Additional growth of 5% is estimated for this channel in 2023.

Elsewhere, the growth of the online channel continues (+10.5% on 2021), but the segment still holds just 3% of total sales.

The market share of the top five retailers in Italy is stable at 57.1%, above that of Spain (49.8%), but well below that of the Netherlands (80.1%) France (78.4%), the UK (75.4%) and Germany (75%).

 MD Leads The Way

Italian discounter MD saw the highest sales growth between 2017 and 2021, the study found with an annual average of +9.7%, followed by Lidl Italia (+8%), Agora' (+7.6%), Eurospin (+6.9%), Conad (+6.7%) and Selex (+5.2%).

In terms of cumulative profit gain, Eurospin was the best performer over the period, with profits of nearly €1.3 billion, surpassing Esselunga (€1.2 billion), Gruppo VéGé (€1.1 billion) and Selex (€1.06 billion).

Coop Alleanza 3.0 is Italy's largest cooperative, boasting 2021 sales of €4.3 billion, followed by PAC 2000 A (Conad) at €3.9 billion, Conad Nord Ovest at €2.7 billion and Unicoop Firenze at €2.3 billion.

Read More: Carrefour Italia Sees Sales Up 4.2% To €4.4 billion

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Tonic Maker Fever-Tree To Increase Prices, As Packaging Costs Rise
2
Retail

Lidl And Bioland Expand Five-Year Partnership
3
Retail

TotalEnergies Announces Partnership With Alimentation Couche-Tard
4
Retail

Nearly A Third Of UK Shoppers Prioritise Quality Amid Rising Cost Of Living, Study Finds
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com