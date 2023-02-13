Johan Boeijenga To Step Down As Brand President of Super Indo

Ahold Delhaize has announced that Johan Boeijenga will step down as brand president of its Super Indo banner on 31 March 2023.

Super Indo is Ahold Delhaize's local brand in Indonesia, a joint venture with the Salim Group.

In a statement, Ahold Delhaize noted that Boeijenga is seeking 'a better life balance' between the Netherlands and Indonesia, after leading Super Indo in what it described as a 'challenging period' for five years.

It said Boeijenga remains associated with Super Indo by supporting them in 'realising its growth ambition.' The search for a successor has commenced, the retailers added.

'Omnichannel Way Of Thinking'

"Johan has a long history with our company, and I would like to thank him very much for all his contributions over the past decades," said Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia.

"In his current role as brand president, Johan’s leadership style and character is exemplified: always putting people first. With this as a starting point, he has given Super Indo fuel to put the expansion engine on. The number of stores grew significantly, and Johan introduced an omnichannel way of thinking and working that is successful in the Indonesian market."

Muller To Be Reappointed

In September, Ahold Delhaize announced that it plans to reappoint Frans Muller as president and chief executive at its forthcoming annual general meeting in April 2023.

Muller, who has been in the role since July 2018, previously served as deputy CEO and chief integration officer at Ahold Delhaize, as well as president and CEO of Delhaize Group.

Elsewhere, in December, Ahold Delhaize announced that it is planning to cut around 300 jobs at its online subsidiary bol.com as part of a restructuring campaign.

Bol.com is the Netherlands' largest online store.

