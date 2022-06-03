Subscribe Login
Retail

Jumbo Belgium Opens Fourth Store In East Flanders

Retailer Jumbo is continuing its expansion in East Flanders, having opened the doors of its fourth store in the region and its 20th in total in Belgium.

The new store, which opened on 1 June, is located at 229 Brakelsesteenweg in Ninove, west of Brussels.

Jumbo Ninove

The new store has a total area of ​​1,811 square meters.

Jumbo Belgium hired 60 people from the surrounding area to work in the new outlet, it added.

“The store has really become a gem”, says branch manager Nico Dewaele. “Our customers can not only count on a wide range of fresh and tasty products, they can also enjoy a pleasant shopping environment.

"Jumbo Ninove offers a wide range of freshly-prepared meals, homemade pizzas, and fried chicken. We are also sharing our passion for tasty, healthier food. That is how we are aiming for 100% satisfied customers in this new store in Ninove.”

Belgian Expansion

“We notice that Belgian consumers are also embracing our unique formula and that there is still room to further expand our experience concept," said Peter Isaac, managing director of Jumbo Belgium. "I am therefore extremely proud that we are now opening our 2oth store in Belgium and now even more people from East Flanders can enjoy our unique Jumbo formula.

"We have found another beautiful location and have a fantastic team ready to guide customers through our different ranges.”

The retailer announced the opening of a store in Antwerp last week.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly.

