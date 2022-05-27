Jumbo Opens Sixth Store In Antwerp

Retailer Jumbo has opened the doors of its sixth store in Antwerp, as it continues its expansion into Belgium, bringing the total number of its stores in the country to 19.

The shop is run by the entrepreneurial duo Martijn and Jason Vis, the retailer said.

New Antwerp Store

The store has a total area of ​​almost 2,000 square metres and employs about 45 full-time staff members, many of whom are from the local area.

“We are very happy with the new store and the enthusiastic team that is ready in Balen,” said franchise owner Martijn Vis.

“We can’t wait to offer our customers in Balen our delicacies. For example, they can enjoy meals from their own fresh kitchens, such as pizzas, fried chicken, and sandwiches. We also offer our customers a range of regional products with the Tiejn & Taander quality mark for local suppliers."

First Kletskassa In Belgium

In addition to the self-checkout cash registers, the new Jumbo store will also have a special kletskassa or 'chat desk' – the first to be opened in Belgium.

Peter Isaac, managing director of Jumbo Belgium, talked about the initiative, saying, “With the kletskassas, we want to contribute to signalling and reducing loneliness, and invite people for a chat in an accessible way. As a supermarket chain, we have an important role within society and are a meeting place for many people.

"We want shopping to be fun, and not feel rushed. We find personal contact extremely important. The kletskassa is a great way for us to fulfil that role even better.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.