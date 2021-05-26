ESM Magazine

Jumbo To Open Three Belgian Stores This Summer

Published on May 26 2021 1:29 PM

Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo is set to expand its Belgian portfolio of stores with the addition of three outlets in the country this summer.

The three new stores in Zonhoven, Zedelgem, and Heusden-Zolder will take the total number of stores in the country to 11.

Jumbo Belgium

With the new openings, the chain is making progress towards its long-term goal of opening 100 stores in Belgium.

Having set up locations in Antwerp, East Flanders, and Limburg, the retailer will also enter West Flanders via its Zedelgem location.

The new stores will offer various products from the HEMA range, some Belgian classics, and many other specialties within the range.

Peter Isaac, managing director, Jumbo Belgium, commented on the expansion saying, "After opening our first stores, we noticed that Jumbo is also catching on in Belgium and that Belgians are open to our one, one, and one formula, where we focus on the best service, an exceptionally large range and always low prices.

"We want to grow to around a hundred Jumbo stores over time and to achieve this ambition, we are actively looking for suitable locations and employees throughout Flanders."

Business Plan

Jumbo's business plan for its operation places emphasis on a number of areas, such as ensuring products are fresh, customers can find everything they need, and staff work with a smile.

Isaac believes these foundations are crucial in the success of its stores,

"Thanks to the opening in Zedelgem, we are also entering a new Belgian province and we are further expanding our fan club. In this way, we can introduce people throughout Flanders to the Jumbo formula. I am convinced that we will succeed in this," he said.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

UK Retail Sales Dip After Post-Lockdown Surge: CBI

Caprabo Sees 6.6% Growth In Turnover In FY 2020

JORDÃO Introduces COMBO Display Cabinets

Pickers And Packers Race Against Time For Grocery Deliveries

