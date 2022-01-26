Jumbo Takes Over Four Alvo Stores In Belgium

Dutch retailer Jumbo is set to take over Alvo supermarkets in Rumst, Niel, and Boom in the province of Antwerp and the Alvo supermarket in Baasrode in East Flanders.

The Alvo Superpost stores, owned by independent entrepreneur Christophe De Laet, will close at the end of February, after which the renovation work will start.

The stores are expected to re-open their doors under the Jumbo branding in the autumn of 2022.

The retailer will retain staff members working in the Alvo supermarkets and also add new employees to the team.

Jumbo's Presence In Belgium

Jumbo previously took over Alvo supermarkets in Deurne (Wim Saerensplein), Ranst, Berlare, and Lauwe, as well as the former Alvo locations in Antwerp (Lange Leemstraat) and Denderleeuw, which will open their doors later this year under the Jumbo banner.

The supermarket chain currently has 17 stores in various Flemish provinces.

According to Ton van Veen, CFO of Royal Jumbo Food Group, Jumbo has the potential to expand to at least a hundred stores in Belgium in the long term and the company seeks to include both new and existing supermarket locations.

"We are therefore delighted with the acquisitions of these Alvo supermarkets in Rumst, Niel, Boom, and Baasrode. In this way we can introduce even more Belgians to the Jumbo formula. We are looking forward to opening the stores under the Jumbo flag and surprising our customers with the best service, an exceptionally wide range, and always low prices," van Veen added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.