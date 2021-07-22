Kaufland Reports Full-Year Sales Of PLN 11 Billion In Poland

Published on Jul 22 2021 8:09 AM in Retail tagged: Poland / Kaufland / Gunnar Günther / World News

Retailer Kaufland reported full-year sales of PLN 11 billion (€2.4 billion) in Poland last year, recruiting an additional 2,600 personnel in the full-year period, according to local media reports.

The group paid around PLN 770 million in taxes last year, while also continuing to open new stores and refurbish its existing estate.

Adapting Its Strategy

"Despite the unfavourable socio-economic conditions, we continued to adopt our strategy, opening new stores and modernising the existing ones, in order to guarantee customers maximum shopping comfort," commented Gunnar Günther, president of the management board of Kaufland Polska.

"We also focused on the development of the one-stop-shopping concept, which became particularly important during the pandemic."

The group responded to the pandemic by installing self-service checkout terminals in more than 120 of its stores across Poland, while also developing an e-commerce solution, in partnership with Everli.

"Due to the growing popularity of online shopping, we have enabled the entire Kaufland network to send and collect parcels when visiting our stores," Günther added.

Advertisement

From a product point of view, the Schwarz Group-owned retailer has also developed special 'nutrition zones' in-store, and expand its range of vegan, vegetarian and ethical products, including the K-take it veggie range, as well as K-Bio.

UOKiK Proceedings

In June, Poland's Competition Authority, UOKiK, instigated proceedings against Kaufland, accusing it of 'unfairly exploiting' its contractual advantage when it comes to its dealings with suppliers.

UOKiK said that it was focusing on two specific contract agreements that it says Kaufland Polska Markety has taken with suppliers.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.