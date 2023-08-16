52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Kesko Group Sees Grocery Sales Up 1.7% In July

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

The grocery division of Finnish retail group Kesko generated sales worth €513.1 million in June, registering a year-on-year growth of 1.7%.

Grocery sales to K-food stores grew by 1.3%. K-Citymarket's consumer goods store also saw an increase in sales, the company noted.

The company's food service arm, Kespro reported sales growth of 6.0%.

In July, total sales generated by Kesko Group amounted to €908.8 million, down 1.3% year-on-year.

Kesko CEO Mikko Helander added, "In July, sales increased in the grocery trade in all businesses. In the car trade, sales also increased in all business areas. In the construction and building technology trade, sales fell due to the weakening of construction activity."

ADVERTISEMENT

In June, Kesko reported a 5.4% increase in sales in its grocery trade division, to €581.1 million, while total sales for the month increased by 1.3% year-on-year to €1.1 billion.

Other Divisions

Kesko Group's construction and building technology trade unit reported sales of €302.9 million, down 9.6% in local currencies.

Hardware store sales fell by 9.9% on a comparable basis, while the building and technical wholesale unit Onninen's sales fell by 9.2% on a comparable basis.

On a comparable basis, sales in the business unit fell by 9.6% in Finland, 16.1% in Sweden, and 5.4% in Norway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reported sales in the construction and building technology trade decreased by 7.2%, the company noted.

Kesko's car trade business generated €94.4 million in sales, registering growth of 4% on a comparable basis.

In July, 16.2% more new passenger cars and 11.5% more vans were registered in Finland than the previous year, the company added.

According to K Group's April K-Barometer survey,  around 28% of customers in Finland are opting for unhealthier food than before due to higher prices, including more than a third (36%) of families with children.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Target Cuts Annual Forecasts As Americans Hold Back On Non-Essential Spending
2
Retail

Walmart Set To Raise Full-Year Forecast As Shoppers Stick To Essentials
3
Retail

Demise Of Wilko Likely To Embolden The Discounters, Says GlobalData
4
Retail

Jan Linders To Open First Albert Heijn-Rebranded Store
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com