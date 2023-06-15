52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Kesko Group's Sees Sales Up In May 2023 By 1.5%

By Robert McHugh
Finnish retailer Kesko Group has announced that its sales in May 2023 amounted to €1.1 billion and grew by 1.5% year-on-year.

Grocery sales in May were €553.4 million, up 7.2% compared to the same period last year.

Grocery sales to K-food stores increased by 6.6% from the previous year and Kespro's sales increased by 13.9%.

Construction And Building Technology

Sales of construction and building technology trade reached €426.1 million in May, down 8.5% year-on-year, and by 10.4% on a comparable basis in local currencies.

Hardware store sales fell by 16.9% on a comparable basis. Onninen, a part of K group's international building and technical trade division, saw sales decline of 2.8% on a comparable basis.

Comparably, sales fell by 9.0% in Finland, 19.1% in Sweden and 10.0% in Norway. Reported sales of the construction and building technology trade decreased by 8.5%.

Car Trade Sector

The sales of the car trade sector in May were €118.1 million and grew by 18.6%. Urheilukauppa moved to the car trade industry from 1 April, from the construction and building technology trade segment.

In the car trade, sales grew by a 32.6% on a comparable basis.

In May, 18.8% more new passenger cars and 36.6% more vans were registered in Finland than the previous year. Unit sales of used passenger cars increased by 5.9% in the Finnish car trade compared to the previous year.

Sports store sales fell by 29.8%.

Elsewhere, Finland's S Group increased its market share to 47.0% last year, a 0.9% increase, according to Nielsen data, despite what the company said was a 'challenging year'.

