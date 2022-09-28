Kroger Announces Top Food Trends For Autumn 2022

US-based grocer Kroger has announced its top food trends for autumn 2022, which includes customer behaviour and popular items for the upcoming season.

Autumn Food Trends

With summer at its end, the retailer says customers are planning for their favourite fall traditions, football games, and Halloween.

As football season ramps up, customers' top tailgating treats are chips, soft drinks, hot dogs, dips/salsa, and beer.

"Our customers' favourite foods change alongside the seasons," said Juan De Paoli, vice president of private label at Kroger.

"This year, we know customers are experiencing an ongoing inflationary environment. We continue to do all we can to ensure our customers can create lasting food memories this fall with a growing and evolving portfolio of Our Brands products."

Halloween At Kroger

According to the retailer's research, customers are also thinking about how they will celebrate Halloween this year.

As in past years, Kroger anticipates Halloween to be the biggest cupcake-selling time of the year.

Additionally, according to the group's retail data science, insights and media arm, 84.51º, 69% of customers surveyed plan to celebrate Halloween this year, with 33% of customers staying home to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

"Football and Halloween are two hallmarks of the fall season," said Stuart Aitken, chief merchant and marketing officer of Kroger.

"We are ready for our customers – whether they're building a world-class tailgating experience, decking out their homes, for spooky season or curling up with their favorite fall treats and watching a movie."

