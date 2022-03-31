Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

La Linea Verde: A Leader In Bagged Salads And Chilled Soups

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

La Linea Verde Group is a European player and a leading producer of fresh, washed vegetables and chilled ready soups.

With eight production sites – three in Italy, three in Spain, and one each in Serbia and France – the company is a trustworthy co-packer for more than 70 retailers’ brands across Europe.

The estimated turnover of the group for 2021 is €320 million. Export flows comprise 35% of the Brescia-based company’s turnover.

La Linea Verde has developed its own production format, focusing on a series of distinctive features:

  • proximity between greenhouses/fields (many of them owned by the company) and production sites, which cuts down on transportation time;
  • fast action and production;
  • total control over every stage in the product life cycle;
  • partnerships with agricultural companies that follow certified production specifications using integrated production techniques, constantly shared with La Linea Verde’s agronomical experts.

Thanks to these aspects, La Linea Verde:

  • can manage the continuous year-round supply of consistently high-quality products;
  • can deliver its products as quickly as one day after harvesting the raw materials in the field, while maintaining a constant 'cold chain';
  • has an integrated and certified supply chain;
  • ensures maximum freshness and high quality for all its products.

La Linea Verde Italy, the headquarters of the group, has planned an investment of €25 million for a three-year technological development plan (Fast Farm to Fork), dedicated to the group’s factories.

The project aspires to forge strongly ahead towards Agriculture & Industry 4.0 and sustainable production processes, to boost the quality of the finished product and the efficiency of the supply chain.

Sustainability, understood as respect for people and the environment, is one of La Linea Verde’s bedrock principles.

For more information, visit www.lalineaverde.it.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Walgreens Beats Estimates On Demand For Vaccines, Tests
2
Retail

Industry Celebrates Successful Return Of IFE
3
Retail

Digital Empowerment – Bolster Your Workforce Performance With Mobile Learning
4
Retail

Zummo's 'Retail Fresh Corner' At Fruit Logistica To Feature Pina Slicer, Apple Juicer
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com