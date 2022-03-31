La Linea Verde: A Leader In Bagged Salads And Chilled Soups

La Linea Verde Group is a European player and a leading producer of fresh, washed vegetables and chilled ready soups.

With eight production sites – three in Italy, three in Spain, and one each in Serbia and France – the company is a trustworthy co-packer for more than 70 retailers’ brands across Europe.

The estimated turnover of the group for 2021 is €320 million. Export flows comprise 35% of the Brescia-based company’s turnover.

La Linea Verde has developed its own production format, focusing on a series of distinctive features:

proximity between greenhouses/fields (many of them owned by the company) and production sites, which cuts down on transportation time;

fast action and production;

total control over every stage in the product life cycle;

partnerships with agricultural companies that follow certified production specifications using integrated production techniques, constantly shared with La Linea Verde’s agronomical experts.

Thanks to these aspects, La Linea Verde:

can manage the continuous year-round supply of consistently high-quality products;

can deliver its products as quickly as one day after harvesting the raw materials in the field, while maintaining a constant 'cold chain';

has an integrated and certified supply chain;

ensures maximum freshness and high quality for all its products.

La Linea Verde Italy, the headquarters of the group, has planned an investment of €25 million for a three-year technological development plan (Fast Farm to Fork), dedicated to the group’s factories.

The project aspires to forge strongly ahead towards Agriculture & Industry 4.0 and sustainable production processes, to boost the quality of the finished product and the efficiency of the supply chain.

Sustainability, understood as respect for people and the environment, is one of La Linea Verde’s bedrock principles.

For more information, visit www.lalineaverde.it.

