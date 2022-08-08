Les Mousquetaires Invests €28.5m In Portugal

French retailer Les Mousquetaires, which operates the Intermarché and Bricomarché banners among others, has invested €28.5 million in the opening of six new stores in Portugal since the beginning of the year.

The company opened Intermarché stores in Alter do Chão, Cuba, Miranda do Douro and renovated the Abrantes outlet, its largest in Portugal.

The Abrantes store, with 4,000 square metres of retail area, has been expanded and now includes the 'Fresh Foods' section, with additional emphasis on the ‘Viva Bem’ section, an area dedicated to healthier products for a more balanced diet.

The commercial gallery has also been expanded and it now includes restaurant and cafeteria sections.

Investment in the Abrantes store exceeded €15 million, with the retailer hiring an additional 55 staff members.

Other Store Openings

Its latest opening, in mid-July, was of the Intermarché store in Miranda do Douro, in the district of Bragança, for which €2.8 million were invested.

Besides the four Intermarché stores, local unit Os Mosqueteiros opened one store each under the non-food banners Roady in Tomar and Bricomarché in Fundão.

The investments created over 230 new jobs, in addition to increasing the offer of local products to Portuguese consumers.

Present in Portugal for 30 years, Intermarché operates 261 outlets across 18 districts in the country.

Os Mosqueteiros posted a 9.6% increase in turnover, to €2.5 billion, in its financial year 2021, with its Intermarché banner seeing 9.56% growth (including fuel), while Bricomarché witnessed an increase of 10%.

