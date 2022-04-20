Subscribe Login
Retail

Os Mosqueteiros Sees Turnover Up 9.6% In FY 2021

Os Mosqueteiros, the Portuguese unit of French retailer Les Mousquetaires, has posted a 9.6% increase in turnover to €2.5 billion in its financial year 2021.

The retailer operates the banners Intermarché, Bricomarché and Roady in the country.

Intermarché reported 9.56% growth (including fuel) with turnover amounting to €2.26 million, while Bricomarché registered an increase of 10%, with a turnover of €165 million.

The Roady banner saw a 5.35% rise in turnover to €37 million.

In terms of market share, Intermarché and Bricomarché ended the year at 8.45% and 15.5%, respectively.

Annual Performance Highlights

The reduction of distribution costs, essential to improve the price positioning, was accelerated and marked all the initiatives of the company in Portugal.

Intermarché's PorSi private-label brand added more than 800 products to its range in 2021, to reach approximately 3,300 SKUs.

Os Mosqueteiros continued to invest in Portugal by opening new stores and creating new jobs despite a year marked by difficulties due to the pandemic.

The group opened ten new stores and renovated 120 Intermarché outlets to a new concept.

It ended the year with more than 14 thousand employees and 339 stores, comprising 258 Intermarché, 47 Bricomarché and 34 Roady outlets and a total sales area of ​​more than 400 thousand square metres.

Le Groupement Les Mousquetaires reported a 1.8% increase in revenue, to €35.28 billion, in its full-year 2021, with its food banners Intermarché and Netto generating €30.51 billion in sales across the four markets in which it operates: France, Belgium, Poland and Portugal.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

