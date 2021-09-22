ESM Magazine

Les Mousquetaires Posts Strongest Growth In France In August

Published on Sep 22 2021 10:28 AM in Retail tagged: France / Intermarché / Kantar / Groupement Les Mousquetaires / World News

Groupement Les Mousquetaires, which operates the Intermarché banner, was the strongest performer in the French grocery market in the four weeks to 5 September, according to Kantar, recording a 0.8 percentage point increase in market share.

The group, which recently announced a new purchasing alliance alongside Groupe Casino, now holds a market share of 16.3%, the data showed.

Other strong performers in the P9 period included Groupement U, operators of the Super U banner, which reported a 0.6 point increase in market share to 11.9%, as well as Lidl, which also reported a 0.6 point gain in share, building on its strong showing in July.

Elsewhere, E.Leclerc reported a 0.2 percentage point increase, while Aldi was also up 0.2 points to 2.4% market share, boosted by its recent acquisition of former Leader Price outlets.

Household Spending Down In August

In general terms, households reduced their spending by 2.0% in August 2021; unsurprising given the surge in sales in the corresponding month last year (+6.5%). Despite this decline, the market is still growing, seeing 4.4% value growth compared to August 2019.

The supermarket channel achieved the strongest growth in market share during the period, growing by 1.1 percentage points, while the online channel continues to show growth, despite consumers returning to stores. The market share of online was up 0.6 percentage points on the same period last year, and 2.2 percentage points on the corresponding period in 2019.

Elsewhere, the proximity channel has seen its market share rise 0.3 percentage points year-on-year.

Kantar's findings are taken from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households, and encompass hypemarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity/convenience and online sales.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

