Lidl Sees Impressive Growth In France In July: Kantar

Published on Aug 25 2021 8:59 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / France / Lidl / Kantar / Discounter / Le Groupement Les Mousquetaires / Le Groupement U

Lidl reported impressive growth in France in the period from 12 July to 8 August, new data from Kantar has shown, with the discounter seeing its market share rise 0.4 percentage points in the period.

The discounter welcomed an additional 210,000 more shoppers during the P8 period, while its customer based is also becoming more loyal, according to Kantar. Lidl also holds the highest share of TV advertising, with 27.2% of the market.

Strong Performers

Other strong performers in the period included Le Groupement Les Mousquetaires, which also gained 0.4 percentage points to sit on a market share of 15.8%.

The group's dynamism is fuelled by the Intermarché banner, which increased its market share by 0.4 percentage points, and has succeeded in building customer loyalty both through its stores and on its website.

Le Groupement U also saw a 0.4 percentage point increase in market share, to 11.6%, boosted by both its store performance and online, Kantar said.

Other positive performers included market leader E.Leclerc, which reported a 0.3 percentage point increase, to sit on 22.7%, while Carrefour continued its positive trend for the sixth consecutive period, reporting a 0.2 percentage point share gain, to put it on 20% of the market.

Discounter Aldi, meanwhile, reported a 0.2 percentage point gain, to move it to 2.4%, boosted by increased shopper numbers thanks to its enlarged store base.

Macro Trends

In terms of general trends, French consumers reduced their spending by 3% in the P8 period, reflective of tough comparatives with last year, but the market is still 2.6% ahead of where it was in P8 2019.

Shopping habits developed during the pandemic have remained to a certain extent – customers are still shopping less regularly, and buying more when they do so.

The online channel gained 0.4 percentage points during the period, putting it on 8.0% of the market, or 2.4 points higher than in the same period two years ago.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.