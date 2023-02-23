Les Mousquetaires Says 2022 Showed Changes In Purchasing Behaviour

Groupement Les Mousquetaires has reported turnover growth of 2.3% (excluding fuel), to €36.055 billion, in its 2022 financial year.

If fuel is included, the French retailer reported growth of 8.2%, to €48.93 billion.

Groupement Les Mousquetaires operates a number of banners in Belgium, France, Poland and Portugal, including Intermarché and Netto; Bricomarché, Bricorama, Brico Cash and BricoPrivé.com; Roady and Rapid Pare-Brise.

Including the points of sale of which the Groupement is a partner, both in mainland France and outside France, the volume of business reached €41.6 billion (or €54.4 billion if fuel is included).

Unprecedented Inflationary Context

The retailing group said 2022 was marked by an 'unprecedented inflationary context,' generating pressure on costs and changes in purchasing behaviour.

Its International Partnerships division generated €155 million in revenue, an increase of 19.1% compared to 2021.

As of year-end, the group employed some 150,000 personnel across its operations, and had 3,968 Mousquetaires outlets in Europe, including 3,165 in France and 803 abroad.

President Appointed

In January, Associated members of Groupement Les Mousquetaires announced that Thierry Cotillard had been appointed president of Société les Mousquetaires, the group's governing body.

The announcement was made at the general assembly of Groupement Les Mousquetaires. Cotillard took office on January 24.

"I am honoured by the trust placed in me to chair this group, a true constellation of SMEs and independent business leaders in various professions, all united to bring 'Better Living' to as many people as possible," Cotillard said at the time.

