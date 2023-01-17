Lidl, E. Leclerc The Top Performers In France In Run Up To Christmas, Says Kantar

Lidl and E. Leclerc were the strongest performing retailers in France in the period from 27 November to 25 December, new data from Kantar has shown.

Lidl reported a 0.3 percentage point increase in market share in the P13 period, to now hold 7.9% of the market.

Market leader E. Leclerc, meanwhile, registered a 8.2% increase in traffic in the period, growing its market share by 0.3 percentage points to sit on 22.9% overall.

Best Of The Rest

Elsewhere, Aldi gained 0.2 percentage points to put it on 2.8% share, supported by a growing network and higher investment in advertising.

Le Groupement U also gained 0.2 percentage points in market share – it saw traffic increase by 9% in the period – while Les Mousquetaires, which operates the Intermarché banner, gained 0.1 percentage points.

According to Kantar, the independent retail sector, along with the EDMP segment (chiefly comprised of the discounters), grew faster than the rest of the market over the four week period.

The EDMP segment grew its share by 0.5 percentage points in the period, with the proximity channel growing by 0.2 percentage points. The online channel retained a 9.2% share of the market, although the Drive channel saw a slight slowdown (0.1 percentage points).

Consumer Spend Increases

Spending was up by 11% in December, with the level of traffic rising by 5.4%, Kantar's data showed.

Kantar's data is sourced from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households, and measures spend in hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores and online.

