Subscribe Login
Retail

Lidl, E. Leclerc The Top Performers In France In Run Up To Christmas, Says Kantar

Share this article

Lidl and E. Leclerc were the strongest performing retailers in France in the period from 27 November to 25 December, new data from Kantar has shown.

Lidl reported a 0.3 percentage point increase in market share in the P13 period, to now hold 7.9% of the market.

Market leader E. Leclerc, meanwhile, registered a 8.2% increase in traffic in the period, growing its market share by 0.3 percentage points to sit on 22.9% overall.

Best Of The Rest

Elsewhere, Aldi gained 0.2 percentage points to put it on 2.8% share, supported by a growing network and higher investment in advertising.

Le Groupement U also gained 0.2 percentage points in market share – it saw traffic increase by 9% in the period – while Les Mousquetaires, which operates the Intermarché banner, gained 0.1 percentage points.

According to Kantar, the independent retail sector, along with the EDMP segment (chiefly comprised of the discounters), grew faster than the rest of the market over the four week period.

The EDMP segment grew its share by 0.5 percentage points in the period, with the proximity channel growing by 0.2 percentage points. The online channel retained a 9.2% share of the market, although the Drive channel saw a slight slowdown (0.1 percentage points).

Consumer Spend Increases

Spending was up by 11% in December, with the level of traffic rising by 5.4%, Kantar's data showed.

Kantar's data is sourced from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households, and measures spend in hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, proximity stores and online.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

SPAR Austria Offers 900 Trainee Positions In 2023
2
Retail

Unicoop Firenze Records Sales Of €2.6bn In 2022
3
Retail

Italy's Conad Opens New Store In Rome
4
Retail

José Antonio Benito Díaz Elected As New President Of Covirán
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com