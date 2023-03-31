52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Lidl Invests €110m In Fifth Logistics Facility In Portugal

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Lidl Portugal is to invest around €110 million in a new logistics warehouse in Loures, in the Lisbon district, which should be completed by the second quarter of 2024, the discounter said.

With 54,000 square metres of gross floor area, equivalent to five football pitches, the property will have a storage capacity for 44,000 pallets, and will supply Lidl stores in Central Portugal.

The new facility will also feature 111 load/unload docks, 265 parking spaces for light vehicles, and 48 truck parking spaces.

Lidl’s new warehouse will be located in a former quarry and dumping site, which ceased operating in 2000.

Read More: Lidl Leads Portuguese Retail Growth In 2022

Sustainable Energy Sources

Elsewhere, the BREEAM-certified warehouse will rely its own sustainable energy sources, enabling a reduction in energy consumption.

The storage facility will have photovoltaic panels with an installed capacity of 2.5 MW, equivalent to the annual consumption of 800 homes.

It will also feature charging points for electric vehicles, systems for capturing and using rainwater, while cold storage chambers will use natural refrigerants.

The new warehouse will be Lidl’s fifth in Portugal, following openings in Santo Tirso, Torres Novas, Palmela and Sintra, which supply 272 stores operated by the discounter in Portugal.

Strong Performer

According to recent Kantar data, Lidl was the strongest performer in the Portuguese retail sector last year, improving its market share from 11.8% to 13.5%, with the discounter attracting shoppers from rival MC Sonae.

Kantar said that Lidl has been gaining ground due to a strategy built primarily around store brands, but also 'a lot of investment' in fresh, organic and eco-friendly products.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Portugal

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Kaufland.cz To Launch In Czechia In April
2
Retail

Montenegro Kicks Off ‘Stop-Inflation’ Campaign
3
Retail

Allegro Eyes Higher First Quarter Profit, Shares Rise
4
Retail

Migros Sees Sales Growth Of 4.2% In FY 2022
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com