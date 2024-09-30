Mercadona Sets Sights On Lisbon City Centre

Mercadona, the Spanish supermarket chain, has begun work on its first supermarket in Lisbon city.

The new establishment will be located on a plot of 5,000 square metres in the Alta de Lisboa area, the northern part of the city centre.

The work is part of the supermarket's expansion plan in Portugal, with the new premises earmarked for opening in 2025.

Greater Lisbon Area

The company currently has five supermarkets in the greater Lisbon area, two in Sintra, one in Oeiras, one in Alverca and another in Torres Vedras.

On 24 October, it will open what will be its third store in Sintra (Rio de Mouro), ending the year with six stores in the district.

The new premises will include a Co-innovation Centre and corporate offices, which will complement the offices that have been operating in Vila Nova de Gaia, where the company has its headquarters in Portugal.

Product Development

The building includes a floor to be used for offices and a co-innovation centre, an area used for developing products.

Mercadona opened its first store in Portugal in 2019, in Vila Nova de Gaia (Porto), a city where its central offices are currently located.

In July, Mercadona celebrated its fifth anniversary in Portugal, where it opened its first store on 2 July 2019 in Vila Nova de Gaia, in Canidelo, in Porto).

Over the past five years, the company reported it has invested a total of €1 billion euros in Portugal, allowing it to open 50 supermarkets, resulting in sales of over €2.77 billion.

The chain has also built two logistics centres, one in Póvoa de Varzim (Porto) and the other in Almeirim (Santarém).

The latter will come online this year after an investment of over €250 million.