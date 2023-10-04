Lidl Portugal To Raise Wages For Store And Warehouse Employees

Lidl Portugal will raise the wages of its store and warehouse employees by up to 10%, as part of its annual salary review.

The wage hike will come into effect in January 2024, as part of the discounter’s commitment to offering a competitive value proposition to employees and potential candidates, the company added.

The move will see Lidl Portugal invest €6.5 million, which will encompass more than 90% of its employees in the operations department.

The announcement follows an increase in the meal allowance, from €7.63 to €9.60, which came into force this October. This initiative is an additional annual investment, valued at €3.5 million.

Salary Increase

Maria Román, human resources administrator at Lidl Portugal, said, “Being competitive and taking care of our people is one of our priorities. They are our main focus because without them, Lidl Portugal would not be what it is today.

“Being able to announce this salary increase is fundamental for us, as we continue to guarantee the creation of stable, quality employment, which we believe makes a difference.”

Lidl Portugal, which has been present for 28 years in Portugal, employs around 9,000 people and operates 270 stores from the north to the south of the country.

Additional benefits offered by the discounter include holiday and Christmas allowances; health insurance for all employees, regardless of their working hours or contract, with a market value of €440 and extended to their households; and three additional days of annual leave in the absence of unjustified absences.

Elsewhere, food exports from Lidl Portugal accounted for 1.9% of the country’s total food exports to the European Union in 2022, according to a study conducted by KPMG.