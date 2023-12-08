Lidl Reduces Operational CO2 Emissions By 60%

Lidl has achieved a 60% reduction in its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, according to a joint progress report published by parent company Schwarz Group.

Lidl has attributed this achievement to its focus on renewable energy, with various measures such as Lidl Portugal switching 100% green electricity since 2019.

Ana Burmester, head of CSR at Lidl Portugal added, "As part of the Schwarz Group, we are committed to contributing to the 1.5ºC limit target. We are fully aware that limiting global warming is directly linked to the basis of our business.

"Climate protection is not just a 'nice to have' – it is necessary for us to continue offering our customers an extensive range of food products with a great quality/price ratio."

The report comes when the progress on the objectives set out in the Paris Agreement of 2015 is being debated at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, underway in Dubai.

Carbon Footprint

Since 2019, Lidl has been analysing and mapping its carbon footprint annually, and developing measures to achieve the established climate objectives, such as an 80% reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions (based on the 2019 value) by 2023.

The discounter aims to avoid emissions or, at best, reduce them by including only unavoidable operational emissions and opting for certified offset projects.

In partnership with its suppliers, the Lidl is implementing measures to reduce CO2 emissions across its supply chain, as a majority of emissions occur in Scope 3.

The company added that it supports its suppliers in defining their own climate objectives, according to the SBTi criteria, and in implementing them, with effective measures.

