52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Majid Al Futtaim Sees Retail Revenue Up 8% In First Half

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Majid Al Futtaim, which operates the Carrefour brand in markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has reported a 8% increase in revenue at constant currency in its Retail business in the first half of its financial year.

On a reported basis, revenue in the Majid Al Futtaim – Retail division declined by 2% to AED 14.1 billion, due to currency devaluations across its regional footprint.

EBITDA was up 5% on a constant currency basis, but fell 7% on a reported basis.

Online Sales Growth

The group said in a statement that its online retail business has continued to gain traction, recording a 13% increase in revenue to AED 1.2 billion in the first half of the year.

It opened five new stores across the Middle East during the period, including two Supeco low-cost, hybrid concept stores in Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT

'These efforts underline the group’s continued work to meet the growing consumer demand for digital and omnichannel experiences,' it noted.

At a group level, Majid Al Futtaim reported a 5% increase in revenue, to AED 18.9 billion, and a 13% increase in EBITDA, to AED 2.1 billion, in the first half, which it said was driven by the 'success of strategic initiatives to drive operational efficiency and profitability'.

Its Majid Al Futtaim – Properties business saw net revenue rise by 39%, year-on-year, while Majid Al Futtaim – Entertainment saw revenue increase 4% and Majid Al Futtaim – Lifestyle saw revenue up 31%.

Profitable And Responsible Execution

“Majid Al Futtaim is successfully balancing strategic growth with profitable and responsible execution," commented Ahmed Galal Ismail, chief executive, Majid Al Futtaim – Holding.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our efforts to drive defined business objectives across our portfolio with a renewed focus on operational excellence and productivity are delivering sustainable, profitable growth and value to our stakeholders."

Looking ahead, Ismail added that the group will "continue to evolve, anchoring strategic choices in value-creation that support the evolving needs of our customers, colleagues and communities across the region".

Read More: Hani Weiss, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, Talks To ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

UK Households See Some Recovery As Disposable Income Increases In July, Says Asda
2
Retail

Argentina Sets Grocery Price Controls For 90 Days To Tame Inflation
3
Retail

Hugo Mesquita To Step In As Director General Of Delikatesy Centrum
4
Retail

European Grocery Report 2023
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com