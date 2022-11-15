Makro Portugal Agrees 10-Year Renewable Energy Contract

Makro Portugal has agreed a 10-year contract for electricity supply from renewable energies, with the Spanish construction and infrastructure provider Acciona S.A.

The renewable energies agreement will mainly focus on photovoltaic sources, Makro said in a statement.

With this agreement, the group said that just under two thirds (62.5%) of its electricity will now come from CO2-free sources.

Makro also plans to install cooling systems that only use natural refrigerants, and install solar panels on the roof of its Coimbra wholesale outlet.

The retailer already provides charging stations for electric vehicles at its wholesale stores in Portugal.

Carbon Neutrality By 2040

On a broader level, Metro Group aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2040 across its business operations and transport and delivery logistics infrastructure.

The group said it will invest €1 billion in projects to achieve greater energy efficiency, reduce the use of fossil fuels, and promote renewable energies.

Metro also seeks to switch to natural refrigerants and invest in new refrigeration systems, which the group has introduced to 15 countries over the past year, as well as Portugal.

The cash-and-carry operator operates 800 charging points for electric vehicles worldwide, and 10% of its fleet is electric or plug-in hybrid.

Metro aded that it is committed to reduce scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 60% per square metre by 2030, and scope 3 by 15% compared to 2018.

These measures are in line with internationally-agreed guidelines to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius by 2100.

