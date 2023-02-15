Mario Irminger Named New President Of Federation of Migros Cooperatives

The board of directors of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives (FMC) has appointed Mario Irminger as the federation's new president.

Irminger has held the position of chief executive of Migros subsidiary Denner since 2011, and in recent years has contributed to the successful development of the Swiss discount chain, the group said.

He previously worked at EY for eight years as an auditor, then spent twelve years as chief financial officer at Heineken Switzerland.

"We are very pleased that we were able to appoint a profound expert in Swiss retail with a keen sense of customer needs as the new president," commented Ursula Nold, president of Migros-Verwaltung.

“We are convinced that Mario Irminger, with his proactive personality and high level of goal orientation, can give additional impetus to the core business of Migros and further advance the entire Migros Group."

New Position

Irminger will start work in his new role as of 1 May, taking over from Fabrice Zumbrunnen, who has decided to step down. The new chief executive of Denner will be announced at a later date.

Irminger’s priority task will be to further develop the Migros Group and to strengthen and organise the Migros supermarket business more efficiently together within the ten regional cooperatives.

"Thank you for the trust you have in me," commented Irminger. "The clear and strong support of the Migros administration honours and motivates me enormously. I'm really looking forward to the new task."

