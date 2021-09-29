ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Mastercard Launches Buy Now, Pay Later Service

Published on Sep 29 2021 6:55 AM in Retail tagged: UK / Australia / USA / Payment Service / COVID-19 / Mastercard Inc

Mastercard Launches Buy Now, Pay Later Service

Mastercard Inc on Tuesday launched a buy now, pay later service, tapping into a market that is threatening to chip away at the dominance of credit cards as a main source of payments.

The buy now, pay later sector got a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic as cash-strapped shoppers were attracted to the service due to the ease of making part-payments for products they bought online or at stores, without additional costs or fees.

That, in turn, has led to a surge in business at some of the biggest players in the market, including Klarna, Affirm Holdings , Afterpay Ltd and PayPal Holdings Inc , while driving a string of big takeover deals.

In August, Square Inc — the payments firm of Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey — bought Afterpay in a $29 billion deal, while earlier in September, PayPal said it would acquire Japanese BNPL firm Paidy in a $2.7 billion deal.

Mastercard Installments Programme

Mastercard said on Tuesday its Mastercard Installments programme will allow consumers to pay for online and in-store purchases through equal and interest-free installments, adding that it will be available in markets across the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The buy now, pay later option enables banks, lenders, fintech firms and wallets the ability to offer BNPL solutions, Mastercard said. Customers will also be able to access such offers digitally, pre-approved through the lender's mobile banking app or through instant approval during checkout, it said.

Advertisement

Companies offering buy now, pay later services typically charge merchants a fee for offering small, point-of-sale loans to customers which are paid back in interest-free installments, bypassing credit checks in the process.

Other large companies such as Apple Inc and Goldman Sachs are also reportedly working on a BNPL offering.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK Denies Fishing Permits To Three-Quarters Of Small French Boats

UK Denies Fishing Permits To Three-Quarters Of Small French Boats
Morrisons Auction Process Set For 'Shootout' Finale This Weekend

Morrisons Auction Process Set For 'Shootout' Finale This Weekend
British Visas Won't Draw Truckers, German Freight Industry Says

British Visas Won't Draw Truckers, German Freight Industry Says
Lengthy Queues Continue To Build Outside UK Petrol Stations

Lengthy Queues Continue To Build Outside UK Petrol Stations
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

IGD Introduces Reverse Mentoring Pilot For Inclusion And Diversity Wed, 29 Sep 2021

IGD Introduces Reverse Mentoring Pilot For Inclusion And Diversity
Musgrave Appoints Myles O’Grady As Finance Chief Wed, 29 Sep 2021

Musgrave Appoints Myles O’Grady As Finance Chief
Morrisons Auction Process Set For 'Shootout' Finale This Weekend Wed, 29 Sep 2021

Morrisons Auction Process Set For 'Shootout' Finale This Weekend
Lengthy Queues Continue To Build Outside UK Petrol Stations Wed, 29 Sep 2021

Lengthy Queues Continue To Build Outside UK Petrol Stations
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN