McColl's Chief Executive Jonathan Miller Steps Down

UK convenience retailer McColl's has announced that its chief executive officer and board member, Jonathan Miller, has stepped down.

The company added that the search for a new CEO is in progress.

Meanwhile, Angus Porter, currently a non-executive chairman of the group, has assumed the role of executive chairman on a temporary basis.

Porter thanked Miller for his contribution to the company and added, “As we discuss with our stakeholders the transformation of our business to a grocery-led convenience offer, Jonathan and the board have agreed that now is the right time to bring in a new chief executive to lead the business into a new phase.

“In the meantime, we have a strong management team in place to take the business forward, and we are confident in our strategy to capitalise on the opportunity in the convenience sector in the years ahead.”

In February of this year, McColl's issued a profit warning and said it was looking at new funding options after an unnamed party withdrew its takeover approach to buy the company.

Interim Chief Executive

Chief operating officer Karen Bird has stepped in as the interim chief executive of the group to manage day-to-day executive responsibilities.

Giles David, the company’s chief financial officer, will also assume additional responsibilities.

Miller commented, “It has been an enormous privilege to work for McColl’s for the last 30 years, most recently leading the business and transforming our offer in partnership with Morrisons.

“I remain a significant shareholder, and I leave confident that, with its clearly defined, convenience-led strategy and strong partnership with Morrisons, McColl’s will continue to play a vital role at the heart of local communities across the UK.”

