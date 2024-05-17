Mercadona Opens 50th Store In Portugal

Mercadona has opened its 50th store in Portugal – also the first of the 11 stores it plans to open in the country this year.

The new store is Mercadona's first outlet in the Guarda district and is located on São Miguel Avenue, the company noted.

Sérgio Costa, Mayor of Guarda, commented, "This new supermarket is not only a reflection of the continuous and strategic growth of Mercadona, but also proof of the attractiveness and dynamism of Guarda to receive important investments with a future projection.

"Our commitment to job creation, investment promotion and active cooperation with the business world remain our priorities."

Store Highlights

With a sales area of ​​1,900 square metres, the store features a butchery, fishmonger, delicatessen, pastry and bakery, perfumery, home and pet, fruit and vegetable, winery, and ready-to-eat sections.

It also has a self-service area, offering a range of prepared dishes to take away or eat in the store.

Other highlights include a sushi section, where customers can taste various ready-to-eat Asian dishes, freshly packaged knife-cut ham, and a freshly squeezed orange juice machine.

The store has created 75 new jobs with indefinite contracts, the retailer added.

A Sustainable Store

The new store has 428 solar panels and will generate renewable energy to meet a part of its energy requirements.

Like other Mercadona stores in Portugal, this outlet aligns with the chain's 'Efficient Store Model' format.

It includes wide aisles, implementation of measures to achieve energy savings of up to 40% compared to a conventional store, and double entrance to avoid drafts of air.

It also ensures accessibility and comfort, more sustainable refrigeration systems, improved insulation of refrigerated furniture, LED lighting, and efficient management of energy consumption.

The store also offers 140 parking spaces and two more for charging electric vehicles, which aligns with the company's commitment to electric mobility.