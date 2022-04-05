Migros And IP-Suisse Collaborate On Shell Eggs

Swiss retailer Migros and IP-Suisse, an association that promotes environmentally friendly farming practices, are collaborating on Swiss shell eggs.

Stemming from the new cooperation, all conventional Swiss shell eggs in the receiver will now receive certification from IP-Suisse by August 2022.

Migros And IP-Suisse Cooperation

The long-term cooperation between Migros and IP-Suisse has been based on the ideas of partnership, ongoing dialogue, and joint achievement of goals.

This relationship is now looking to impact Swiss shell eggs and improve animal welfare and biodiversity on farms.

Migros is taking on the requirements of IP-Suisse for the operational promotion of climate and biodiversity as part of this new cooperation.

Egg producers for the retailer will now have to implement additional measures to promote biodiversity on their farms, such as, for example, building cairns for small creatures and insects.

From August 2022, all previously conventional Swiss shell eggs in Migros will receive the IP-Suisse certification label, the retailer noted.

In addition, the stricter Migros animal welfare standard will now also apply to IP-Suisse eggs outside of the retailer.

"I am extremely proud that the Migros Animal Welfare Standard is now the benchmark for value-added eggs from IP-Suisse in Switzerland," added Lorence Weiss, head of freshness for the retailer.

Animal Welfare Commitments

The country-wide increase in the standard for IP-Suisse eggs is one of several commitments by Migros in the area of ​​eggs.

Since the end of 2020, the retailer has only offered fresh and cooked free-range chicken eggs.

In December 2020, it became the first Swiss retailer to introduce Respeggt eggs in its range, which uses gender determination in the egg, so only the laying hens are hatched.

This can prevent male chicks from being killed shortly after hatching.

Respeggt eggs are now available at the retailer throughout Switzerland.

