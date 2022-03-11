Migros Offers Option To Offset CO2 Emissions From Online Purchases

Customers of Migros Online can now offset the CO2 emissions of their purchases with a voluntary donation at checkout, the Swiss retailer has announced.

The money from the voluntary climate contribution will go into the M climate fund, which finances climate protection projects in the retailer's supply chain.

Through this initiative, the group is hoping to directly influence the impact its climate protection activities.

Migros Online Compensating CO2 Emissions

Compensation on Migros Online covers all CO2 emissions that arise from the manufacturing process, transportation of goods to the distribution centres, and the manufacture and disposal of packaging materials.

In the case of so-called non-food items, the disposal of the product is also included in the price.

Migros is already offsetting the emissions that occur in its stores and facilities, as well as during the transportation of goods from logistics centre to retail outlets.

The transport of the online purchase is compensated by its delivery partner Swiss Post, and is, therefore, not charged a second time.

Climate Contribution Formula

The climate contribution for a product is calculated from a formula that takes into account the weight of the item, the CO2 emission value for each product group, and the compensation price.

The climate contribution of each product is added up in the shopping cart and shown as a total value.

The CO2 balance is not calculated per product, but per product group. This means that the same value applies to all apples, for example.

Life cycle assessment company 'treeze' and the consulting and research company Intepa conducted a detailed life cycle assessment of the entire value chain for each of these product groups, which was further verified by climate protection consultant, myclimate.

Based on the formula, 1 kilogram of bananas costs 1 cent, 1 litre of milk costs 4 cent, and 400 grams of beef costs 30 cent.

