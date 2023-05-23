Moderna 2020 Rolls Out New Proximity Store Concept

Italian regional grocery retail group Moderna 2020 has rolled out Eté Smarty, a new concept for small and proximity stores, which has been developed to ensure quick and functional shopping.

The new format has all the features of the existing Eté supermarkets, with a focus on promotional activity, physical and digital advertising, and a carefully curated product range, according to the retailer.

First Eté Smarty Stores

The first six Eté Smarty stores have opened: four in the province of Salerno (two in Agropoli, one each in Sant'Antonio Abate and Teggiano), and one each in the provinces of Benevento (Bucciano) and Naples (Pompei).

More store openings are planned in the coming months, according to sales network development director, Vincenzo Carleo.

Eté Smarty stores have a sales area of less than 300 square metres, and include fresh counters and a delicatessen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The launch of the new banner is part of Moderna 2020’s strategy to reconfigure its network.

Four Main Formats

Following the launch of Mondo Eté in 2022, the company has decided to concentrate its offer around four formats: Eté, a classic format dedicated to medium-sized stores; Grand'eté for large stores; Eté Prime, focusing on premium offerings at affordable prices, and Eté Smarty, for small and neighbourhood stores.

The retail group is present in the Italian regions of Campania, Basilicata, Puglia and Calabria, and boasts more than 170 stores.

As well as 120 Eté outlets, Moderna 2020 also operates stores under the Dimeglio, Superdis, XSempre and Cash & Carry Moderna banners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderna 2020 is an associated member of Gruppo VéGé, a leading retail distribution company in Italy.

Read More: Italian Large-Scale Retail Sector Sees Sales Up, Margins Decline In 2022

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.