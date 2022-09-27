Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Morrisons COO Trevor Strain Steps Down

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

British supermarket group Morrisons, which this month lost its status as the country's fourth largest grocer to discounter Aldi, said on Tuesday chief operating officer Trevor Strain is to leave the business.

The group, owned for almost a year by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, said Strain had informed the board of his wish to step down.

He joined Morrisons in 2009, having previously worked for market leader Tesco.

Strain was considered by analysts as the favourite to succeed Morrisons' veteran CEO David Potts but said he wanted a new challenge.

'A New Challenge'

"If I am to take on a new challenge for the next few years then it would be better to make that change at the start of the Morrisons journey in private equity, and not in the middle of it," Strain said.

Potts said he was sad Strain had decided to leave but understood and respected his decision.

Recent industry data has shown Morrisons' sales lagging those of rivals. 

In April the group warned its sales and core profit for the year could be hit by the war in Ukraine and rising inflation.

Elsewhere, Britain's competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), raised competition concerns related to its merger with McColl’s in 35 local areas where the companies compete.

However, the competition regulator noted that the deal would not harm a vast majority of shoppers or other businesses on an overall basis.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

L’Oréal Acquires Skinbetter Science
2
Retail

Deutsche Umwelthilfe, Food Rescue Share Food Waste Prevention Approach
3
Retail

Jumbo General Manager To Temporarily Step Down
4
Retail

Aldi UK Sees Trading Accelerate As Shoppers Seek Savings
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com