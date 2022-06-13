Subscribe Login
Retail

Morrisons To Raise Minimum Hourly Pay To £10.20

UK retailer Morrisons has announced plans to raise minimum hourly pay to £10.20 for store and manufacturing colleagues who have completed probation their period.

The hike represents a minimum 2% increase on their base rate, making Morrisons the highest paying UK supermarket for store workers.

Clare Grainger, group people director at Morrisons, said, “Following last year’s 8.7% pay increase for our customer assistants, Morrisons was the first UK supermarket to reach the £10 an hour mark, and we’re very pleased to be maintaining our position as the highest paying UK national supermarket."

Wage Hike

The retailer will also pay a London location supplement of £0.85 per hour to all stores within the M25 - rather than just inner London – taking the minimum pay rate for store workers within the M25 to £11.05.

The pay raise, subject to a ballot, is expected to implemented in October of this year.

The ballot will close on 20 June and the retailer will announce the final results by the end of June.

The raise also means that the hourly pay rate for Morrisons store customer assistants will increase from £6.83 per hour in 2014 to £10.20, or an increase of more than 40%.

Eighteen months ago, the retailer was the first supermarket in the UK to break the £10 an hour barrier for store customer assistants and the latest announcement means a further pay increase for over 80,000 Morrisons colleagues.

Read More: Union Hails Tesco Wage Increase As 'Major Step Forward'

Additional Benefits

Other benefits available to all workers in the company include unlimited 15% employee discount – introduced during the pandemic as a token of thanks to frontline staff and to help colleagues with cost of living increases.

Employees also entitled to two 10% family and friends discounts, a competitive pension, holiday allowance, and long-service rewards.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

