Morrisons To Reveal Wholesale And Convenience Plans For 2024

Acquiring the McColl’s convenience business saw Morrisons gain almost 1,000 sites, which it is steadily converting into its Morrisons Daily format.

The goal is to have thousands of Morrisons Daily stores operating around the UK, according to IGD’s latest Retail Analysis report, Strategic Outlook for Morrisons.

Morrisons continues to secure new wholesale agreements and strengthen existing ones.

The Morrisons Daily franchise is also being expanded through existing partners, such as Harvest and Rontec, and the retailer has added buying group Unitas and wholesaler Blakemore to its portfolio of supply agreements.

Growth will continue through its Together with Morrisons proposition, whilst sales through Amazon are also expected to see continued growth.

Suppliers should prepare for further volume growth opportunities through these channels.

At the Morrisons Trade Briefing on 3 October, Joseph Sutton, Convenience, Online and Wholesale Director for Morrisons, will explain the different channels available to grow with Morrisons.

He will dive into how Morrisons delivers great availability, value and quality for customers and grows sales and volume by increasing the basket size.

Joseph will cover:

accelerating systems and operating-model changes, to improve availability and replenishment;

a whole-business focus on quality across all products and tiers, to drive customer satisfaction; and

continued focus on great value through regular price investment on the lines that matter most.

Sutton commented, “The acquisition of McColl’s not only added over a thousand stores to our portfolio, but it has enabled us to reach new consumers with a mix of Morrisons own-brand products, as well as branded favourites.”

Find out how Morrisons is unlocking growth opportunities at the 2023 Trade Briefing from IGD on 3 October in Harrogate, UK.

Full details and tickets are available at www.igd.com/Events/Morrisons-Trade-Briefing.

