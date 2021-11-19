Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

M&S To Collaborate With Costa Coffee To Sell Food Products

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

British retailer Marks & Spencer has struck a deal to sell some of its food products in Costa Coffee outlets, the companies said.

From the spring of next year over 30 M&S food products, including sandwiches and salads, will be available in over 2,500 Costa Coffee stores across the United Kingdom as well as via drive-thru lanes.

Costa, owned by Coca-Cola Co, is Britain's largest chain of coffee shops.

'Food Experience Of The Highest Quality'

Commenting on the deal, Neil Lake, managing director of Costa Coffee UK&I, said, "Following the recent launch of our amazing new festive menu, we are delighted to bring further festive cheer by announcing a new food collaboration with M&S Food, launching next year.

"This collaboration with M&S Food will build on our existing food range and help us fulfil our ambition to become the first choice for customers buying food and coffee on-the-go. We’ll use our joint expertise to develop a food experience of the highest quality, freshness and value – all served with a perfectly crafted Costa coffee.”

M&S said the move supported its strategy to make the retailer 'more relevant, more often for families'. The move will further expand access to M&S Foods' range across the UK, in neighbourhood locations and on high streets and retail parks.

Last week, M&S beat forecasts for first-half profit and upgraded its earnings outlook for the second time this year, sending its stock soaring on bets that one of Britain's most elusive turnarounds could finally materialise.

Elsewhere, the retailer told the UK government that proposals set out by the European Union to ease the transit of goods to Northern Ireland risked increasing the administrative burden rather than reducing it.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Migros Enables Grocery Payment Via Mobile App
2
Retail

SPAR Group Says Irish, Swiss Businesses Performing Strongly, But Poland Lags
3
Retail

Promotion Levels On The Increase Across Europe, Nielsen Study Finds
4
Retail

Maxima XXX, Maxima XX Will Only Allow Vaccinated Shoppers
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com