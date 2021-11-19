M&S To Collaborate With Costa Coffee To Sell Food Products

British retailer Marks & Spencer has struck a deal to sell some of its food products in Costa Coffee outlets, the companies said.

From the spring of next year over 30 M&S food products, including sandwiches and salads, will be available in over 2,500 Costa Coffee stores across the United Kingdom as well as via drive-thru lanes.

Costa, owned by Coca-Cola Co, is Britain's largest chain of coffee shops.

'Food Experience Of The Highest Quality'

Commenting on the deal, Neil Lake, managing director of Costa Coffee UK&I, said, "Following the recent launch of our amazing new festive menu, we are delighted to bring further festive cheer by announcing a new food collaboration with M&S Food, launching next year.

"This collaboration with M&S Food will build on our existing food range and help us fulfil our ambition to become the first choice for customers buying food and coffee on-the-go. We’ll use our joint expertise to develop a food experience of the highest quality, freshness and value – all served with a perfectly crafted Costa coffee.”

M&S said the move supported its strategy to make the retailer 'more relevant, more often for families'. The move will further expand access to M&S Foods' range across the UK, in neighbourhood locations and on high streets and retail parks.

Last week, M&S beat forecasts for first-half profit and upgraded its earnings outlook for the second time this year, sending its stock soaring on bets that one of Britain's most elusive turnarounds could finally materialise.

Elsewhere, the retailer told the UK government that proposals set out by the European Union to ease the transit of goods to Northern Ireland risked increasing the administrative burden rather than reducing it.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.