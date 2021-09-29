ESM Magazine

Musgrave Appoints Myles O’Grady As Finance Chief

Published on Sep 29 2021 12:55 PM in Retail tagged: Ireland / Musgrave Group / Appointments / CFO / Myles O’Grady

Musgrave Group, the Irish food retail, wholesale, and foodservice company, has announced the appointment of Myles O’Grady as its new chief financial officer, effective 4 April 2022.

O’Grady is an experienced professional who joins Musgrave from Bank of Ireland, where he served as the group chief financial officer since 2019.

He brings with him a wealth of experience in delivering sustainable growth and in driving a culture that is customer focused and increasingly digital.

Myles O’ Grady: 'A Fantastic Asset'

Commenting on his appointment, Noel Keeley, Musgrave CEO said, “I am pleased to welcome Myles [O’Grady] to Musgrave as CFO following a comprehensive recruitment process. As one of Europe’s leading family-owned businesses we are committed to delivering long-term sustainable growth.

"Given Myles [O’Grady]’s experience in senior financial and business leadership roles, he will be a fantastic asset in helping us achieve our ambitions. I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank Alan Cunningham for his significant and ongoing contribution as acting CFO.”

Before joining Bank of Ireland, O’Grady held senior roles at Citibank, Bord Gais, and AIB Group.

He is also a non-executive director of New Ireland Assurance Company and is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants.

Elsewhere, Musgrave Group scooped up 10 awards at the PLMA 'Salute To Excellence Awards' this year.

The supermarket operator was amongst the 36 retailers honoured in the annual private label awards competition, with winners hailing from 17 countries.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

