ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Rossmann, Musgrave Among The Big Winners at PLMA 'Salute To Excellence Awards'

Published on Sep 1 2021 10:09 AM in Private Label tagged: private label / awards / PLMA / Salute To Excellence

Rossmann, Musgrave Among The Big Winners at PLMA 'Salute To Excellence Awards'

German drugstore chain Rossmann and Irish supermarket operator Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland were among the big winners at this year's PLMA 'Salute To Excellence Awards', winning 12 and 10 awards respectively.

Some 36 retailers were honoured in the annual private label awards competition, with winners hailing from 17 countries.

Other big winners this year included South African retailer Woolworths, which received seven awards, Dutch retailer Jumbo Supermarkten, which took six honours, Irish retailer Dunnes Stores, which won five, and El Corte Inglés from Spain, which also received five.

Innovation And New Product Development

“Clearly evident this year in the quality of all the submissions and especially the winners, is a heightened focus on innovation and new product development,” said Peggy Davies, PLMA president.

“These private label products demonstrate that all those involved in their development, testing and marketing have their finger on the pulse of important consumer trends.”

Of the 101 awards presented, some 23 were awarded to retailers in Germany, with Irish retailers taking 17 awards, and Dutch operators scoring 14 awards.

The others were divided among chains from southern Europe, Scandinavia, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Central Eastern Europe.

Advertisement

Some 600 product innovations were submitted for consideration, with 62 retailers hailing from 23 countries around the world taking part.

This year’s competition was also interesting in view of the impact of COVID and related consumer trends and how this influenced product development and innovation, PLMA said.

Winning products will be displayed at this year's PLMA World of Private Label trade show, which takes place on 14 and 15 December at RAI Amsterdam.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private-Label news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Lidl Portugal Introduces Canned Wine

Lidl Portugal Introduces Canned Wine
Who’s Winning In Private Label, And What’s Driving Development?: Analysis

Who’s Winning In Private Label, And What’s Driving Development?: Analysis
D.IT-Distribuzione Italiana Sees Private Label Grow By A Fifth

D.IT-Distribuzione Italiana Sees Private Label Grow By A Fifth
The Private Label Issue - Magnit

The Private Label Issue - Magnit
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

SPAR Sri Lanka Expands Own-Brand Offer Mon, 30 Aug 2021

SPAR Sri Lanka Expands Own-Brand Offer
Aldi Süd Expands Its Range Of Domestic Products Fri, 27 Aug 2021

Aldi Süd Expands Its Range Of Domestic Products
Kesko Introduces Three MSC-Certified Fish Products Thu, 26 Aug 2021

Kesko Introduces Three MSC-Certified Fish Products
SPAR Hungary Launches New Range Featuring Local Specialities Thu, 26 Aug 2021

SPAR Hungary Launches New Range Featuring Local Specialities
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN