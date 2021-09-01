Rossmann, Musgrave Among The Big Winners at PLMA 'Salute To Excellence Awards'

Published on Sep 1 2021 10:09 AM in Private Label tagged: private label / awards / PLMA / Salute To Excellence

German drugstore chain Rossmann and Irish supermarket operator Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland were among the big winners at this year's PLMA 'Salute To Excellence Awards', winning 12 and 10 awards respectively.

Some 36 retailers were honoured in the annual private label awards competition, with winners hailing from 17 countries.

Other big winners this year included South African retailer Woolworths, which received seven awards, Dutch retailer Jumbo Supermarkten, which took six honours, Irish retailer Dunnes Stores, which won five, and El Corte Inglés from Spain, which also received five.

Innovation And New Product Development

“Clearly evident this year in the quality of all the submissions and especially the winners, is a heightened focus on innovation and new product development,” said Peggy Davies, PLMA president.

“These private label products demonstrate that all those involved in their development, testing and marketing have their finger on the pulse of important consumer trends.”

Of the 101 awards presented, some 23 were awarded to retailers in Germany, with Irish retailers taking 17 awards, and Dutch operators scoring 14 awards.

The others were divided among chains from southern Europe, Scandinavia, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Central Eastern Europe.

Some 600 product innovations were submitted for consideration, with 62 retailers hailing from 23 countries around the world taking part.

This year’s competition was also interesting in view of the impact of COVID and related consumer trends and how this influenced product development and innovation, PLMA said.

Winning products will be displayed at this year's PLMA World of Private Label trade show, which takes place on 14 and 15 December at RAI Amsterdam.

