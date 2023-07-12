52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

NielsenIQ, GfK Merge To Form New Consumer Intelligence Company

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

NielsenIQ (NIQ) and GfK SE (GfK) have completed their strategic combination to form a new consumer intelligence company, which will be led by James Peck, the CEO of NielsenIQ.

The move will see the two companies join forces to provide clients with thorough and innovative solutions, NIQ and GfK said in a statement.

The combined entity will help retailers and brands uncover pathways to sustainable growth by offering an in-depth understanding of consumer buying behaviour, they added.

The executive leadership team of the new company includes members from both NIQ and GfK.

'More Actionable Insights'

James Peck, CEO of NielsenIQ said, "Together, we are powered by more—more global reach, more omnichannel coverage, more granular data, more consumer-sourced insights, and more predictive analytics, which add up to more actionable insights and growth for our customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Most importantly, we are bringing together innovative industry experts and complementary cultures driven by integrity and the relentless pursuit of delivering the highest quality at all times."

The NIQ-GfK merger follows a series of investments to drive sustainable growth for the clients and the merged company.

Comprehensive Data Assets

The new entity plans to set up a global cloud-native platform as it seeks to offer comprehensive data assets, intuitive business intelligence tools for granular market reads, predictive analytics powered by generative AI and authoritative data science.

The company will maintain operational footholds in Chicago, USA, Nuremberg, Germany, and Geneva, Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lars Nordmark, interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer of GfK said, "GfK and NIQ share an unyielding dedication to our clients. Existing and future clients can trust that our nearly 200 years of combined experience in the industry, underpinned by state-of-the art technology and a commitment to new coverage, will provide an unrivalled view that empowers them to make critical decisions with confidence and drive their business forward."

GfK divested its European Consumer Panel business to YouGov to secure EU antitrust clearance for the merger.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Casino Shares Shine Amid Hopes Of Higher Rescue Offers
2
Retail

DIA Reaffirms Commitment To Gender Equality, Signs New Plan
3
Retail

Delhaize Belgium Teams Up With RangeMe To Focus On Local Products
4
Retail

EuroCommerce, NRF, Welcome Decision On Transatlantic Data Privacy Framework
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com