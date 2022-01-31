Non-Food Discounter Action Reports Growth In Turnover In 2021

Dutch non-food discount retailer Action has posted growth in turnover and operating profit in its financial year 2021, according to a report in the online portal Retail Detail.

Action attributed its growth to new store openings and added that it plans to continue expanding its network over the next few years.

The company’s turnover increased by a quarter to €6.8 billion, with operating profit growing by a third to €828 million.

The growth was achieved despite store closures due to the pandemic in several countries, including Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Action also lacks extensive e-commerce offering to compensate for offline revenue losses, the report noted.

Store Launch

In 2021, the retailer opened 250 new outlets and achieved a store count of 2,000 in January 2022 of this year with its latest opening in Prague.

Presently, the company operates in nine countries and offers an ever-changing range of 6,000 products to 11 million customers every week.

It aims to enter its tenth market this year by launching operations in Spain.

'A Significant Achievement'

Hajir Hajji, CEO of Action, said, "To start the year with this great milestone is a significant achievement for the more than 65,000 Action employees in Europe working in our 2,000 stores and beyond.

"We will further accelerate our international growth in the coming years to further accelerate our international growth in the coming years to serve millions of customers across Europe."

In 2011, British investment fund 3i acquired Action for around half a billion euros.

Currently, the retail chain is valued at €14.9 billion and has already earned its owner €2.8 billion in dividends since its acquisition, the report said.

