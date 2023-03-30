Noodles For Breakfast? Why Not, Says Nissin Foods

Nissin Foods USA has unveiled a new variant of its popular Cup Noodles brand, aimed at the breakfast market.

The Japanese firm has launched Cup Noodles Breakfast, blending ramen noodles with breakfast flavours including pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs.

The limited-edition variant is available exclusively at Walmart stores, and is ready to eat in just four minutes, according to the company.

'Feeding Cravings Around The Clock'

"We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day," commented Priscila Stanton, senior vice president, marketing, Nissin Foods USA.

"Saucy, soup-based, spicy, sweet or savoury, we even added rice to some, so by adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock – morning, noon, night or late night."

Limited-Edition Range

Cup Noodles Breakfast is the second limited-edition product to be launched under the Cup Noodles brand, since Nissin Foods unveiled Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice in 2021.

The product is priced at $1.18 (€1.09) and is available in Walmart stores and via Walmart's online marketplace.

Nissin Foods USA, founded in 1972, is a subsidiary of Japan's Nissin Foods, which was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle product.

The company reported a 22.2% increase in total product sales in 2021, it said last August, and currently holds a 30.9% share of the instant noodle market in the US, boosted by both its legacy brands, Cup Noodles and Top Ramen, as well as new innovations.

