One Third Of Belgian Shoppers Plan To Cut Back On Supermarket Purchases During Holidays, Study Finds

One in three shoppers in Belgium plan to cut back on their supermarket purchases during the holidays this year, according to a new study by Lidl and research agency Ivox.

The study, conducted among 1,000 Belgians, unveiled that after a year of unprecedented inflation and the energy crisis, shoppers are now tightening their purse strings during the holiday season.

Shopping Trends

Consumers plan to put together festive meals based on promotions, private labels and cheaper alternatives.

The festive menu will become simpler and price will be a determining factor in the choice of festive products, Lidl Belgium noted.

Shoppers will opt for affordable alternatives to luxury products and look out for promotions and house brands.

Most Belgians will celebrate the holidays at home, with 64.5% saying they would buy products that are on promotion.

Around 43% of the respondents will go for more private-label products, while 41% will choose 'less luxurious products'.

Affordable Festive Items

To cater to this requirement, Lidl Belgium is offering affordable festive items under its own brand range, Deluxe. It is also running promotional campaigns on festive products such as oysters, prosecco and game.

The retailer's free party magazine also offers ideas for budget-friendly recipes.

According to Lidl, the best-selling products in the run up to the holidays are the croquettes, oven snacks, the cheese board and the frozen gratins in the Deluxe range.

The high demand for the real festive products such as turkey, fondue and gourmet dishes and oysters is not expected until the week of the holidays itself, the company noted.

