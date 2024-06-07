52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Over Half Of Consumers Prefer Products With Climate Footprint Information, Study Finds

By Dayeeta Das
More than half (52%) of consumers are more likely to purchase a product that features climate footprint information, a new survey showed.

Plant-based food company Strong Roots surveyed a thousand consumers in the US, UK, and Ireland to assess attitudes towards climate labels and consumer sentiment towards carbon footprint while shopping.

Eight out of ten respondents (82%) said they want to be informed about companies that are major contributors to the climate crisis.

Half of all shoppers (50%) are more inclined to purchase food products from their home country as they consider the climate impact of their food shopping, the study found.

Data also showed that nearly half (46%) of Gen Z and Millennials opt for brands dedicated to climate commitments over their favourite ones.

In contrast, only 27% of shoppers in the age group of 45 and above said they would choose a product with a climate label over their favourite brand.

Consumer Sentiment

The assessment of consumer sentiment towards the importance of climate labels in the future unveiled that consumers are advocating for stricter regulations, with 61% of respondents supporting the idea of increased regulation for climate labeling.

The survey showed that nearly 60% believe there isn’t enough knowledge and education about climate labeling and the impact this has on climate change.

Moreover, 41% of respondents said they want to start purchasing products with a positive climate impact but do not know how to.

