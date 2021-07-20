ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Packaging Firm Faerch Group Enters US Market Through MCP Performance Plastic

Published on Jul 20 2021 8:09 AM in Retail tagged: USA / Packaging / Faerch Group / MCP

Packaging Firm Faerch Group Enters US Market Through MCP Performance Plastic

Packaging firm Faerch Group has announced the acquisition of MCP Performance Plastic, a move that takes the A.P. Moller Holding-owned business into the US for the first time.

MCP, which develops food packaging solutions for food producers, brand owners and retailers in the US, Middle East and Europe, operates two production sites, in the US and Israel.

Faerch Group added that the transaction fits in with its strategy of transitioning food packaging to circular economy solutions, with MCP offering a range of food trays developed from CPET, APET and PP.

Complementing The Faerch Offering

“Our circular solutions will complement MCP’s product range, setting us jointly at the forefront of making food packaging circular also beyond Europe," commented Lars Gade Hansen, CEO of Faerch Group.

“MCP will serve as a stepping stone for Faerch entering the important US market, which is estimated to account for $55 billion. Being local will allow us to support the retailers, brand owners and food manufactures in making the right material choice for true circularity in the US food packaging market."

The value of the transaction was not revealed, with Faerch Group confident that it can be completed in the next three months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

A.P. Moller Holding Ownership

Advertisement

The acquisition is the first to be made under Faerch Group's new ownership by A.P. Moller Holding.

“Our owner A.P. Moller Holding and their globally operating subsidiaries have been engaged in the US for more than 100 years," Hansen added. "We are delighted to be able to utilise this exceptional experience when taking the next step in Faerch’s development expanding our operations to the US."

Last November, Faerch announced the acquisition of Sirap, which operates sites in Italy, Poland and Spain.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Packaging news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Rémy Cointreau Sees Quarterly Sales Double As Bars Reopen

Rémy Cointreau Sees Quarterly Sales Double As Bars Reopen
Kroger Announces Departure Of Longstanding Executive

Kroger Announces Departure Of Longstanding Executive
Two-Fifths Of US C-Store Operators Cite 'Significant' Levels Of Disruption

Two-Fifths Of US C-Store Operators Cite 'Significant' Levels Of Disruption
Instacart Names Facebook App Head Simo As CEO

Instacart Names Facebook App Head Simo As CEO
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Poland's Żabka Introduces New Parcel Service Tue, 20 Jul 2021

Poland's Żabka Introduces New Parcel Service
Magnit Enters Dagestan With Two New Stores Tue, 20 Jul 2021

Magnit Enters Dagestan With Two New Stores
El Corte Inglés Wins Gold At NY International Olive Oil Competition Tue, 20 Jul 2021

El Corte Inglés Wins Gold At NY International Olive Oil Competition
Dutch Retailer Jumbo Posts 5.3% Growth In First Half Of Anniversary Year Tue, 20 Jul 2021

Dutch Retailer Jumbo Posts 5.3% Growth In First Half Of Anniversary Year
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN